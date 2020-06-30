Crysis Remastered Trailer To Premier on July 1st

Earlier this year, following a little teasing, we got confirmation that the original Crysis game (the well-known PC melter) was set to get the remaster treatment. Since then, while the news has been a little quiet, following the release of a scheduled video on YouTube, we have confirmation that the first official trailer for the game will arrive in just 24-hours!

Crysis Remastered

With this representing the first official trailer for the game, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this. Will it be as graphically glorious as the original? A game that still holds up remarkably well event today. Well, with the video going live on July 1st at 5 pm (BST) we don’t have long to wait before we find out.

If you’re willing to sit here in anticipation, however, we have embedded the video for you below!

What Do We Think?

It is, at this point, entirely a matter of speculation as to exactly what we’ll get to see in the trailer. Presumably, it will include some extensive gameplay footage as ‘teasers’ are usually just released rather than scheduled. With the video link citing that pre-orders will be coming soon, however, can we expect a confirmed release date? Maybe before the end of this year? – Well, we’ll just have to be patient for the moment.

If you do want to check out the official YouTube video page, you can click the link here! – Yes, there are already people talking in the ‘live chat’.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Crysis Remaster? – Let us know in the comments!