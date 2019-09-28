Cuphead Has Officially Arrived on the Tesla

Elon Musk has always been pretty clear that as part of software updates to his Tesla car software, he’s rather keen on bringing video games to the platform (if it can, indeed, be called such). We have, after all, already seen a number of arcade classics introduced. One of the games he’s talked about the most, however, is ‘Cuphead’ and earlier this year hinted that a release was on the way!

Well, with the release of a brand new video it is now confirmed. With the launch of update 10.0, Cuphead is officially playable on (arguably) the worlds most expensive gaming machine! A Tesla car!

Cuphead Officially Arrives on the Tesla

At the time of writing, there are a few limitations to this release. Firstly, you will need a USB controller to be able to successfully play the game and, in addition, only the first ‘world’ is currently accessible. With online multiplayer support, however, expect to see some Tesla cars parked up with some run and gun action on the go!

Just in case it needed to be said, you obviously can’t play this while actually driving the car. Keep your eyes on the road boys and girls!

Update Also Brings Car-Aoke!

This isn’t the only thing added in the new 10.0 update to their Tesla software. In addition, an official karaoke (car-aoke?) app has now been included. This means you can belt out your music favourites while definitely not looking like a moron to any passerby’s.

With the update now officially out, Tesla owners should be prompted to make it the next time they fire their motors up! Now all you need to do is get the money to actually buy one of them!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!