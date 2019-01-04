D-Link Brings 5G Tech to the Home with the DWR-2010 Router
Ron Perillo / 2 hours ago
For Superfast Wireless Home Connectivity
CES 2019 is approaching soon and 5G is going to be most definitely one of the key topics this year. Getting ahead of the pack, D-Link is unveiling their new DWR-2010 home router. Unlike most home networking solutions, this pick up 5G networks and deliver speeds to your home as fast as 3Gbps, D-Link claims.
Setup is supposedly very easy as well. Requiring only a 5G sim card and a power outlet. No need to plug it into a cable, DSL or other broadband wiring. Which also make it much more flexible in terms of taking broadband anywhere with you.
Furthermore, users with existing D-Link Mesh home networks will be able to integrate connectivity smoothly. Additionally, the DWR-2010 also supports both the sub-6 GHz and mmWave portions of the 5G standard. Which means carriers can use it for 5G-based home internet packages and do remote maintenance.
When is the D-Link DWR-2010 Coming Out?
Obviously, this is for very early adopters since 5G services are only just beginning to roll out. D-Link is officially launching the DWR-2010 around the second half of 2019.
Pricing information will also be available closer to launch date. As with any new technology, expect to pay a premium price once it does become available.