Dark Souls Devs Announce New Samurai-Themed Game

Dark Souls With An Eastern Twist

FromSoftware, the developers of the ‘Dark Souls‘ hack n’ slash action+ game series announced a new game at E3 2018. Called Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice, it appears to be a Samurai-themed take on the Dark Souls series. Moreover, it is also essentially FromSoftware’s answer to KOEI Tecmo‘s Nioh.

This game has actually been teased as early as The Game Awards 2017. However, at E3 2018, the full gameplay trailer finally debuted.

The setting is during the Sengoku period of feudal Japan following the protagonist Sekiro. Equipped with a prosthetic left arm and his trusty sword, he seeks to rescue his master. That prosthetic arm just happens to double-up as a grappling hook, enabling Sekiro to climb up and reach higher areas.

The game is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Whose previous works include Bloodborne and Dark Souls III. The tone of this game appears to be different and less bleak than both those titles. Although, expect an impressive variety of weapon-wielding enemies to kill off as well.

Miyazaki is also the director for FromSoftware’s PlayStation VR  game Déraciné.

When is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Coming Out?

There is no exact release date yet, other than early 2019. Activision is the game’s publisher and will be coming out in various platforms including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

