Darksiders 3 Receives a New Gameplay Trailer

Let’s have another close look at Darksiders 3!

THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games have confirmed that Darksiders 3 will come out on November 27 this year. This puts it just a few months ahead for a release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. We already knew quite a few things about this game before today, such as its female protagonist and basic plotline. In Darksiders 3, you’ll be able to play as Fury, one of the third horsemen of the apocalypse, and the only one relying on a whip as their main weapon. While the original Horsemen of the Apocalypse included War, Death, Famine, and Pestilence, the game’s creators have decided to replace the last two of them with Fury and Strife.

Story and new gameplay trailer.

The story focuses on Fury as she hunts down an destroys the Seven Deadly Sins. Not a very exciting plot so far, but we’ll just have to wait and see how the story develops. As far as graphics are concerned, this game certainly looks better than the previous Darksiders installments. However, the level design and puzzles don’t seem to be that impressive, at least from what we’ve seen. The biggest problem seems to be the combat, especially the lack of weapon combos or finishing moves.

Back in 2012, when the gameplay trailers for Darksiders 2 surfaced, we were treated to a much more exciting experience. Maybe the developers are holding back this time around and revealing less, but it wouldn’t really make sense for them to disappoint the Darksiders fanbase purposely. In any case, you can have a look at the new gameplay trailer for Darksiders 3 below. Do let us know what you think about the game so far.