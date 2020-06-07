Data Mine Reveals Call of Duty Season 4 Start Date

Earlier this week, Activision announced that the launch of Season 4 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare was being indefinitely postponed. Something that, at the time, certainly sounded like it was being pushed back several weeks if not longer. Well, following a data mine by Twitter user “Geeky Pastimes” it seems that it may be on the way much sooner than that.

In fact, if accurate, season 4 may be set to release as early as June 10th.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4

Going through the game’s code, it has been found that the ‘end date’ for season 3 has been changed from June 2nd to June 10th. This would, therefore, suggest that the ‘indefinitely postponed’ launch of Season 4 has, in fact, just boiled down to it being pushed back for 1 week.

If true, it means that (based on the various time zones) Season 4 will be released late in the day on June 9th for America and early in the morning for UK and Europe.

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation from Activision that this new date is correct. Based on the manner of their delay announcement, however, if this data mine is accurate, it’s entirely possible that Activision will not say anything about this release until immediately prior. Likely due to fear of criticism. Why criticism? Well, the initial postponement was based upon the racial situation in America, and it may turn out that this ‘period’ may only be 1 singular week. Put simply, it could backfire hugely as, through more cynical eyes, this could easily be viewed as nothing more than an empty, virtue signaling, token gesture. – Do I think that’s the case though? Well, let’s give Activision the benefit of the doubt for now. If Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 does arrive on June 10th, however, we may have our answer!

