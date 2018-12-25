DeepCool Castle RGB 280mm TR4 CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Castle 280 TR4

We’re no stranger to CPU cooler reviews here at eTeknix, but today, we’re breaking from our usual methods. The DeepCool GamerStorm series of coolers has a focus on cooling some of the most extreme CPUs on the market today. A while back, we took a look at their Fryzen ThreadRipper CPU cooler, which you can read here. However, if you’re more interested in liquid coolers than air coolers, the new Castle 280 RGB is just the ticket.

The Castle comes equipped with a 280mm radiator, dual 140mm RGB fans, and their massive pump that’s perfectly suited to Threadripper (TR4 socket) CPUs from AMD. What’s better is that since we cannot compare this with our usual cooling test bench results that use an Intel CPU, we’ve got two Threadripper CPUs to test. We put the Castle on both chips while running our CPU review tests, giving us the perfect opportunity to sneak in a cooler review at the same time.

Features

Double window panes and immersive ambient lighting are designed to provide a perfect display of aesthetic illumination.

The 16.7 M true colour RGB flowing light system with 5 inbuilt effects (dynamic, static, breathing, comet, and fashion collision) has 36 interchangeable lighting modes.

Motherboards are supported with synchronized lighting control via addressable RGB function*

Ultra-large, pure copper CPU block provides effective coverage and heat dissipation for CPUs of any size.

An optimized E-shaped micro water channel is designed to effectively enhance heat circulation efficiency and to enlarge heat contact areas.

The ceramic axle bearings and axle cores guarantee an ultra-long service life.

It supports mainstream Intel and AMD socket mounting, including TR4/AM4.

*WS2812B ADD-RGB LED is applied and the below 3pin ADD-RGB Headers are compatible for the device: 5V/D/G and 5V/D/NC/G, which is used for the mainstream M/B brands like ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte.

What GamerStorm Had To Say

DEEPCOOL, the company that specializes in water-cooled and illuminated cases for the PC enthusiast has just introduced a brand new AIO liquid cooler- CASTLE 280RGB, suitable for Intel and AMD based systems. Its featured built-in double window panes and 16.7M true color lighting system provide a perfect display of aesthetic illumination. Its ultra-large, pure copper CPU block and its optimized E-shaped micro water channel designed to enlarge heat contact areas and effectively enhance heat circulation efficiency meet users’ needs for high performance and aesthetics

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

Quite a lot actually, starting with both AMD and Intel mounting kits and ending with both a 3-port fan hub and an RGB controller module for those without controls on their motherboard/chassis. It’s a pretty complete package and means both new and old systems can take full advantage of all the lighting and fans in the box. The fans are very nice quality too, with custom shaped fins to better direct the airflow. There are also anti-vibration mounts on the corners.