DeepCool Gammaxx L240 V2 AIO Liquid Cooler Review

DeepCool is perhaps one of the best-known brands for providing excellent cooling solutions at affordable prices. Their Gammaxx range, in particular, has always looked to walk the tightrope between price and performance with, we might add, more than a little success!

DeepCool Gammaxx L240 VR

The DeepCool Gammaxx L240 V2 is a revised design of their highly-popular prior model that includes more than a few upgrades including their ‘Anti-Leak’ technology.

Is this the solution to your cooling question though? – Let us find out!

Features

Anti-leak Tech Inside system equipped.

Brand new water-block and fans built-in 12V RGB lighting system supports mainstream motherboards with synchronized lighting control

E-shaped micro water-channel design can effectively enhance the heat circulation efficiency and enlarge the thermal contact area.

Coming with 6 ultra-bright RGB LED lights, three in-built RGB effects (constant light, breathing and meteor and PWM control with super silent performance

Ultra-large, pure copper CPU block provides effective coverage and heat dissipation for CPUs of any size

The ceramic axle bearings and axle cores guarantee an ultra-long service life.

Support Mainstream Intel & AMD Socket

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Socket Compatibility

Accessories!

As you might expect, the DeepCool Gammaxx L240 VR has everything you need out of the box to get this installed on your system. Well, ok, with the exception of a screwdriver. You are, however, even given a sachet of thermal paste to help you get this fitted.

All the parts have been clearly labelled in packages depending on if you’re using an Intel or AMD system and as such, makes installation a lot easier. More on that later in the review!