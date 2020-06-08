DeepCool Launches New GAMMAXX 400 Pro CPU Cooler

DeepCool’s GAMMAXX range of CPU coolers has always proven to be a popular choice for people looking for a low-cost (but still more than solid) cooling solution. With the launch of the GAMMAXX 400 Pro, however, consumers now have the option to add a little light to their builds!

DeepCool GAMMAXX 400 Pro CPU Cooler

When taking a look at the DeepCool GAMMAXX 400 Pro, at a glance, it’s hard to distinguish much between this and the ‘base’ EX model. So, what is different about this new version? – Well, it seems that DeepCool has decided to give this ‘Pro’ version a little fan upgrade.

Not only does this new versions fans run slightly faster (1,650 RPM compared to 1,500 RPM), it also moves more air as well (64.5 CFM up from 52 CFM). One of the most notable differences, however, is the fact that this new version comes with blue lighting whereas the original EX model didn’t. Although pending confirmation, however, this isn’t technically RGB lighting as, in so far as well can tell, blue is the only color available.

Price & Availability

While launching the product, at the time of writing DeepCool has neither confirmed the release date for this new ‘Pro’ variant nor how much it will cost. Based on their prior GAMMAXX releases, however, we would expect an MSRP in the region of $35-$40.

If you were, therefore, in the market for a solid CPU cooler that won’t create too much of a dent in your wallet, this could certainly be an excellent option to consider! – Although not yet officially launched, you can check out the official DeepCool website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!