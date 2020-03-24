DeepCool Launches the MATREXX 55 PWM 2F E-ATX Case

DeepCool is a highly-popular PC component brand with many consumers. Largely, and I’m sure they won’t mind me saying this, because a lot of their products are (relatively speaking) inexpensive. In recent years, however, the company has started to turn its eye to far more ambitious releases. For example, the Assassin III (which we reviewed here) was one of the best air cooler releases of 2019.

With the launch of the MATREXX 55 PWM 2F E-ATX case, however, while not exactly mindblowing, we’re seeing a solid revision to what is one of their most popular chassis designs currently on the market!

DeepCool MATREXX 55 PWM 2F E-ATX Case

So, what’s the biggest difference between this and the original ‘standard’ model? Well, as the name might have suggested, it’s to do with the pre-installed fans. The original 4F design carried 3 fans, albeit on a 3-pin connection meaning that modifying speeds was somewhat limited.

While this latest model only comes with 2 fans (one front and one rear) it is confirmed that they are 4-pin PWM designs and, as such, should be better overall not just in terms of functionality, but likely also being simply just ‘higher-spec’ designs.

Specifications

Beyond the dimensions (440 mm x 210 mm x 480 mm) and weight (6.6 kg) DeepCool hasn’t yet released any format specifications for this new chassis design. Nor have they made the official website live yet. All going well, however, we would expect it to shortly appear on their official website which you can check out via the link here!

To coin a term webpage designers will be familiar with, what we have here at the moment is a WYSIWYG.

What Do We Think?

With an expected retail price in the region of £70, there is something rather pleasant in the overall ‘spartan’ nature of the design. If anything, it actually reminds me (particularly from the front) of some of the chassis designs used by Dell in the late 90s. With, of course, the exception that this design from DeepCool has a tempered glass side panel.

In terms of functionality and potential though, this case seems to tick all the right boxes. As such, it appears to be a more than solid option if you’re looking for a new home for your PC.

What do you think? Do you like the design of this chassis? Do you see the modifications to the fans being an overall significant improvement? – Let us know in the comments!

