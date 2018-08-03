Deepcool Launching $39 USD Tempered Glass Matrexx 55 Case

Most Affordable Tempered-Glass Case Yet

Deepcool first unveiled their Matrexx series of cases at Computex 2018 earlier this year. They are supposed to launch three models in September, but it appears that they are launching the entry-level Matrexx 55 first early. This chassis features tempered glass panels and RGB LED, even though it has a target price of only $39 USD.

That is the lowest price yet for such a feature. Deepcool of course, is an OEM for other case manufacturers so they actually design and make the products themselves. This allows them to price it lower than most competitors, who hire OEMs to built it for them.

What Features Does the Matrexx 55 Have?

The Deepcool Matrexx 55 has a modern, understated look. It otherwise looks quite elegant and not at all like any chassis under $50 let alone under $40 USD. Not only does it have a 4mm thick tempered glass left side panel, but it also has a tempered glass front panel. It even has an RGB strip built-in on the front, which can integrate with existing Deepcool solutions.

The entire chassis measures 440×210×480mm, and has room for two 3.5″ drives plus two 2.5″ drives. In terms of component clearance, there is room for CPU heatsinks up to 168mm tall and video cards up to 370mm in length.

As for cooling support,the front supports up to three 140mm or 120mm fans, while the top holds up to two 140mm or 120mm fans, and laslty the rear holds a single 120mm fan. For those looking to mount a radiator, you can fit 120/140/240/280/360mm at the front, and 120/140/240/280/360mm at the top.

