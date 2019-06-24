DELL XPS 15 7590 with 4K OLED Display Arrives on June 27

OLED Option for XPS Finally (Almost) Here

After several delays, DELL is finally ready to release the OLED display version of their XPS laptop. The initial launch target was back in March. This was then pushed to May and eventually pushed to June. After which, it became unclear whether it is coming out at all. That is until New York Times reporter Brooke Crothers confirmed (via Forbes) with a DELL rep that it will be releasing soon.

The OLED panel will have a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 and boasts 100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Furthermore, the laptop is Dolby Vision certified, promising up to 40x brighter and up to 10x darker than typical IPS.

Having an OLED panel should also theoretically provide better battery life than IPS screens. That is because an OLED screen can turn off pixels when showing blacks, thus theoretically using up less power.

How Much is the DELL XPS 15 7590 with OLED?

DELL did not reveal any pricing information at this time yet. Although the regular XPS 15 9570 with an LCD screen starts at just $999, expect the OLED version to cost quite a bit more.

Availability will also most likely start in the US with other markets to follow.