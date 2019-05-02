DELL’s XPS 15 with OLED Display May Not Arrive Until June

Notebook Missed March and April Launch Windows

Remember the OLED panel version of the XPS 15 that DELL was preparing? Well it has not arrived yet. In fact, it might not even arrive this May after missing a March launch.

According to the original press release from January 2019, The Dell XPS 15, Alienware m15 and Dell G7 15 will offer “OLED with HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000:1 Contrast Ratio, starting March 2019.”

Now according to Notebookcheck, this OLED option may actually arrive around June. Although DELL themselves have not officially confirmed this, a recent official blog post says they intend to refresh the XPS 15 with newer Intel 9th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA 16-series GPUs. So it only makes sense for the company to release the OLED variant at the same time. This is also corroborated with a recent DELL roadmap leak of a launch in June.

What is the Reason for the Delay?

The reason for the delay may not be related to OLED at all. Rather, it can likely be because the XPS 15 seems to be experiencing plenty of issues already.

Although they have fixed the DPC latency issues, some still persist. Other problems include GPU related fan issues after BIOS 1.7. Which was actually released to fix the GPU issues from BIOS 1.3.1. There is also an S3 sleep issue started appearing in BIOS 1.3.0 and is yet to be fixed. And there is more.

Hopefully, the refreshed model would not have all of these issues as it tends to dull the otherwise positive DELL XPS series reputation.

