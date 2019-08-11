Destiny 2 Shadowkeep DLC Brings Total Game Size to 165GB

We’re all getting rather used (particularly as PC owners) to modern games requiring a significant portion of hard drive space. As you might expect, however, this generally only increases further as DLC is added to the game. With Destiny 2 set to release Shadowkeep next month, however, the (already quite substantial) circa 90GB installation size was undoubtedly going to get a lot larger, but by how much?

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, early indications suggest that the Steam version of Destiny 2 including the upcoming DLC will require a (pretty colossal) 165GB of free data.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Brings Installation Size to 165GB

Even by relative gaming terms, a 165GB folder size is pretty substantial. In fact, I think the largest game I currently have installed on my system is Forza Horizon 4 and that only sits at around the 100GB mark.

You may, however, be wondering why this is so important? Well, frankly, it depends entirely on where you keep your copy of Destiny 2. With the increased ownership of solid state drives, many of us end up putting our favourite games on them. With this DLC adding over 60GB to the file size, however, this might cause something of a problem. As such, you may (in preparation) was to do a little ‘housekeeping’ on your PC to ensure that the drive you have the game installed on has enough free space to accommodate this.

What Do We Think?

Shadowkeep will represent the first DLC following the split between Bungie and Activision. As such, many people are curious to see what has achieved without the perceived restrictions placed upon them. The short version is that the DLC will probably be good. As will the addition of a ‘free to play’ version of the base game. As I’ve said before, however, I can’t help but feel that the damage may have already been done to Destiny 2. Bungie, however, will do their best to prove me (and others) wrong here and I wish them every success.

With the Shadowkeep DLC delayed until October, however, you do at least have an opportunity to look to prepare for this if your hard drive space is currently at something of a premium.

What do you think? What’s the largest game install size you’ve encountered so far? – Let us know in the comments!