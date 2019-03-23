Detroit: Become Human PC Requirements Revealed!

Detroit: Become Human

Earlier this week, we reported on the exceptionally surprising news that 3 games, (formally) PlayStation exclusives, were heading to the PC. Yes, the Quantic Dreams trilogy of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human were (somehow) breaking away from Sony and were seemingly set to release in the very near future.

If you were interested in these games, then knowing if your system will be able to handle them is an important factor. Well, the good news is that following an update to the official store page, the official PC requirements have been revealed for Detroit: Become Human.

As a pretty interesting side note, however, it seems that the game will provide full support for Vulkan.

PC Requirements!

Minimum Requirements Recommended OSWindows 7-64 bits OSWindows 10-64 bits Processori5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent ProcessorI7-2700K or equivalent Memory4GB RAM Memory12GB RAM GraphicsnVidia GTX 660 or equivalent GraphicsnVidia GTX 1080 or equivalent VRAM2GB VRAM8GB Graphics APIVulkan Graphics APIVulkan

What Do We Think?

While there is still no official release date for this or any other of the Quantic Dreams games, the announcement of the PC requirements is encouraging.

This would, in theory, suggest that the release may only be just around the corner. In addition, given that Detroit: Become Human was the most recent release of the 3, it’s somewhat safe to presume that the other two will not require anything stronger.

You can check out the official Detroit: Become Human Epic Games Store page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to these releases? If so, which one is the most appealing to you? – Let us know in the comments!