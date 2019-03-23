Detroit: Become Human PC Requirements Revealed!
Mike Sanders / 11 mins ago
Detroit: Become Human
Earlier this week, we reported on the exceptionally surprising news that 3 games, (formally) PlayStation
If you were interested in these games, then knowing if your system will be able to handle them is an important factor. Well, the good news is that following an update to the official store page, the official PC requirements have been revealed for Detroit: Become Human.
As a pretty interesting side note, however, it seems that the game will provide full support for Vulkan.
PC Requirements!
|Minimum Requirements
|Recommended
|OSWindows 7-64 bits
|OSWindows 10-64 bits
|Processori5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent
|ProcessorI7-2700K or equivalent
|Memory4GB RAM
|Memory12GB RAM
|GraphicsnVidia GTX 660 or equivalent
|GraphicsnVidia GTX 1080 or equivalent
|VRAM2GB
|VRAM8GB
|Graphics APIVulkan
|Graphics APIVulkan
What Do We Think?
While there is still no official release date for this or any other of the Quantic Dreams games, the announcement of the PC requirements is encouraging.
This would, in theory, suggest that the release may only be just around the corner. In addition, given that Detroit: Become Human was the most recent release of the 3, it’s somewhat safe to presume that the other two will not require anything stronger.
You can check out the official Detroit: Become Human Epic Games Store page via the link here!
What do you think? Are you looking forward to these releases? If so, which one is the most appealing to you?