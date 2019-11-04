DinoPC Cryolos AMD Extreme PC Review

I’m sure many of our readers build their own PCs, but I bet not all of you did. There are many perfectly good reasons to go pre-built. You get guaranteed component compatibility, as well as a warranty on the whole system. Someone builds it for you, obviously, which can be a big benefit if you’re a busy person. Sourcing, taking delivery of all the components, and building a system can be rewarding, but it can be time-consuming too; not everyone wants to do that.

DinoPC Cryolos

There’s also cost too. Many times we’ve seen pre-built systems actually coming in cheaper than a self-build of the same specifications. That’s not always true though, but when you factor in the warranty, software bundles, etc, it can often be extremely competitive. Of course, that’s where DinoPC step in today. We’ve got one of their custom-built AMD Ryzen gaming PCs in for review!

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4 3000mhz RAM

ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT OC

Samsung 970 EVO 250GB M.2 NVMe SSD

2TB SATA 3 HDD

ASUS ROG STRIX B450-I Gaming Motherboard

Windows 10 Home

Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – White

RM750x 750W PSU

Corsair K55+ Harpoon RGB Keyboard and Mouse

5-year warranty

Features & Specifications

Our system features the AMD Ryzen 3800X, one of the best gaming CPUs on the market today! Not only that, but DinoPC has overclocked the CPU to 4.2GHz, which should give it an edge in just about any benchmark. That’s fitted to the fantastic ASUS RoG STRIX B450-I Gaming mini-ITX motherboard, with an ASUS STRIX Radeon RX 5700 XT doing the graphics heavy-lifting. That’s a pretty fantastic combo that should smash through the latest games at 1440p.

It’s all built in a Corsair Crystal 280X, crammed full of a Corsair RGB fans and a Corsair white 240mm AIO for an ultra-clean look. On top of that, you also have an included bundle of the Corsair K55 keyboard and Harpoon RGB gaming mouse. AMD/Corsair/ASUS come together in one neat package; this should be pretty fantastic!

What DinoPC Had to Say