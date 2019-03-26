DIYPC Introduces the DIY-Line-RGB Chassis

Another Affordable RGB LED + Tempered Glass Case from DIYPC

After introducing their Trio-VX-RGB chassis last week, DIYPC is following it up with the new DIY-Line-RGB case.

While the Trio-VX-RGB features a high-airflow mesh front panel design, the DIY-Line-RGB has a brushed-aluminium face plate. It draws the intake air along the sides instead while RGB LED lighting emanates from the front accent ridge. Both cases share the same 4mm thick left side panel as well.

Internally, it separates the PSU and HDDs with a shroud. This creates a clean clutter free upper chamber which is ideal for airflow and installing larger components. The drive cage supports 2x 3.5″ drives while there are also mounting points for a pair of 2.5″ drives.

The front supports up to 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm fans, while the top supports up to 2x 120mm or 2x 140mm fans. Unfortunately, there is no space for a 280mm radiator. Users can only fit a 240mm at the front.

Along with the RGB LED light strip, the bundled rear 120mm fan for exhaust is also RGB capable. Like the Trio-VX-RGB, it has a built-in RGB controller at the front IO which can cycle through the effects. Users can also attach 7 more fans and control it with a push of a button.

How Much is the DIYPC DIY-Line-RGB Chassis?

The DIYPC DIY-Line-RGB case is now available for $89.99 USD.