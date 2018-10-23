Dynasty Warriors 9 Patch Finally Adds Two Play Split Screen

I had a lot of hopes wrapped up in Dynasty Warriors 9 when it released earlier this year. For the first time ever, one of my favourite gaming franchises was coming to the current generation of consoles. Not only that, it was getting a proper PC port (unlike the very subpar ports we’ve seen in the past).

Well, it released, and the release could only be compared to the releases a cow makes in the pasture. Yes, it was awful. Subsequent patches have tried to fix the damage but in a very half-hearted fashion.

As such, in a report via Kotaku, while the news that Koei Tecmo is finally bringing split-screen gaming to DW9 is good, to many, it will just feel like far too little far too late.

What Took Them So Long?

In fairness, while it might sound like I’m being harsh, I feel it’s a fair point. This split-screen mode has arrived around 8 months since the game initially descended from Hade’s bowels. More to the point though, with the release of Warriors Orochi 4, which incorporates many characters from Dynasty Warriors 9, there simply doesn’t feel like any point in returning to DW9. The damage has been done.

If you are interested, the patch with the update will arrive in the next 24-hours. The only question is, will anyone be around to play it?

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dynasty Warriors 9? Have you tried Warriors Orochi 4 yet? – Let us know in the comments!