EA Release Official Single-Player Battlefield 5 Trailer

We’re a little over a month away now until Battlefield 5 is finally released. Despite it supposedly being originally set for release this month, EA decided to push it back until November. Of course, EA claimed it was to add a little extra polish to the game. We, however, know better. The delay was (really) to ensure its release did not coincide with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

Given how well the latter is being received, I haven’t yet decided if this was a good idea or not. Particularly since there are more than a few people who have concerns over the state Battlefield 5 will be released in.

EA doesn’t, of course, want us to forget that it is coming. As such, they have just released the official single-player mode trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What Do We Think?

As far as trailers go, it’s pretty decent. I have, however, made it pretty clear why I’m not going to buy Battlefield 5. The first time, in a long while, since I didn’t get a BF game on launch. I have already covered the reasons why in some depth which you’re welcome to check out in the link here. The short version, however, is that I don’t like how it plays and I like the direction it has taken even less!

Regardless of my thoughts though, Battlefield 5 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 20th.

What do you think? Impressed with the trailer? Are you planning on getting this game? If not, why not? – Let us know in the comments!