Eight AMD Navi GPU Variants Spotted In Linux Code

While we do know that AMD plans to release the RX 5700 XT graphics card in the coming months, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether this would form an individual GPU release or whether an entire range was (is) planned.

We may have gotten an answer in that regard when earlier this month it was revealed that five variants had been noted within an EEC certification. In a report via PCGamesN, however, some digging in the Linux coding may have revealed 8 planned graphics cards from the range.

8 Models?

Admittedly, 8 models do seem more than a little unusual. The references, however, could point towards many possibilities. Perhaps a 4 card range with 4 similar notebook variants. The short version is that it’s all speculation, but at the very least, Linux is suggesting the following;

NV_NAVI10_P_A0 = 1,

NV_NAVI12_P_A0 = 10,

NV_NAVI14_M_A0 = 20,

NV_NAVI21_P_A0 = 40,

NV_NAVI10_LITE_P_A0 = 0x80,

NV_NAVI10_LITE_P_B0 = 0x81,

NV_NAVI12_LITE_P_A0 = 0x82,

NV_NAVI21_LITE_P_A0 = 0x90,

NV_UNKNOWN = 0xFF

It is also, incidentally, entirely possible that one (or more) of these might be more ‘workstation’ based graphics cards. At this point, we simply don’t know!

What Do We Think?

The chances of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT being the only card released is very slim indeed. In addition, with the success seen on the APU style Vega, laptops are also proving to be a surprisingly solid market for Team Red at the moment.

If we were to take a stab in the dark, four 1st-generation Navi releases (as a range) seems likely with 4 other variants be it workstation of Notebook based. The short version is, however, we probably don’t have long to find out.

What do you think? How many Navi GPUs do you think will be released? – Let us know in the comments!