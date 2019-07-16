EKWB Announces Special Edition EK-Vector RX 5700 +XT Block

EKWB is adding another option for Radeon video card users. This time, it is a Special Edition model specifically for reference RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT. The two video cards are the highest performing AMD Radeon video cards so far using the new 7nm Navi architecture.

A smaller process also means that these GPUs are much more efficient. Therefore, users should be able to manage temperatures much better. Especially when overclocking under water. For reference, the 14nm Vega GPUs were 495mm in size. Meanwhile, these new 7nm Navi GPUs are only 251mm.

What is This Special Edition Water Block Made Of?

The base of the water block is electrolytic copper with nickel plating. Meanwhile, the top is black POM Acetal material, which is engraved in the pattern of the factory cooler.

To ensure proper seals, EKWB uses EPDM O-rings, with brass standoffs pre-installed for easier installation. This also makes it less likely that a user will make a mistake when putting together the build.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Yes, it does. The Radeon logo on the top has Digital RGB (addressable) LEDs. These can connect to a motherboard via a standard +5V 3-pin D-RGB connector.

Users can even synchronize and control it with the rest of the digital RGBs in the system.

How Much EK-Vector Radeon RX 5700 +XT D-RGB – Special Edition?

It is now available for €179.90 directly on EKWB’s website or via their partner reseller network. This comes with a CNC machined aluminium retention backplate as well with a black nickel finish. This covers the entire length of the PCB.