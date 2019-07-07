AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700XT Navi GPUs Now Available

Starting at Just £329.99 via Overclockers UK

AMD‘s Navi is finally here. The wait is over and users now have a good alternative price and performance-wise to NVIDIA‘s RTX 2000 line up. The two new model additions from AMD are the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT, both 7nm chips and features a new architecture.

These are launching today alongside AMD’s Ryzen 3000 CPUs so users can build an entirely AMD-centric gaming build. In addition, AMD is also issuing a Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition. This video card is a special unit that costs more than the regular 5700XT, but has a gold look and higher performance.

To find out the difference between each card, check out our Navi GPU buyer’s guide.

How Much are These Radeon RX 5700 Video Cards?

The price varies between £329 up to £379, depending on the model. You can choose from the following below, all now available via OCUK.

Powercolour RX 5700 – £329.99

Sapphire RX 5700 – £338.99

ASUS RX 5700 £379.99

MSI RX 5700 – £349.99

Gigabyte RX 5700 – £349.99

How Much are These AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Cards?

The price varies between £379 up to £419, depending on the model. You can choose from the following below, all now available via OCUK. Keepin mind that these do not include the 50th anniversary model.

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT – £379.99

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT – £389.99

ASUS Radeon RX 5700 XT – £419.99

MSI Radeon 5700 XT – £398.99

Gigabyte Radeon 5700 XT – £398.99

To read up on all the latest AMD product releases, check out our relevant reviews below: