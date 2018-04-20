EKWB Expands to Offering Pre-Built Liquid-Cooled Gaming PCs

Slovenian premium liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is announcing a different kind of product from their usual releases.These are fully liquid cooled pre-built gaming PCs. Obviously, these make use of their existing liquid cooling products to cool the GPU as well as the CPU. EKWB’s PCs are specifically for gaming and not for mining, despite the big money to be made there right now. They are also offering further customization beyond just pre-assembled units. The PCs can be painted for example, plus users can choose from various coolant and fitting colours to match.

These systems will be under the EK Fluid Gaming Systems umbrella and will start shipping on the first week of May 2018. All the configurations available currently exclusively make use of AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 7 2700X CPUs. There are no Intel CPUs available. However, these PCs do not use AMD graphics cards, but offer NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1070Ti and GTX 1080 instead.

All are cooled with EKWB’s Fluid Gaming A240G with an extra 120mm radiator and 6x 90 degree fittings. As for the operating system, each comes with a Windows 10 Home Premium pre-loaded.

How Much Are these EK Fluid Gaming Systems?

These are currently only available to EKWB’s US customers and the base model starts at $2099.49. The second tier option has a $2749.99 USD price tag, while the top “legend” option carries a $4260 USD price tag. All come with a 2-year parts and labor warranty, as well as lifetime support.

