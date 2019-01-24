Enermax Debuts the Liqfusion RGB 360 AIO CPU Cooler

Larger Radiator for Better Cooling

Enermax first launched their Liqfusion RGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler last year. It originally came with a 240mm radiator, but Enermax is now adding a 360mm radiator version. This additional cooling capacity should help users have a handle on hot Intel 8th and 9th gen CPUs. Furthermore, it also readily supports AMD AM4 sockets out of the box.

As the name suggests, it comes fully-decked with RGB LED at its block and its fans. Unlike other AIOs, the pump is not on the fan but is integrated into the tubing. This tubing is 400mm long each and has sleeve covering for a premium look. Moreover, the CPU block itself has a flow indicator, letting users know if the pump is working.

The 360mm radiator comes bundled with three 120mm Twister Bearing fans which operate at 500 to 2000 RPM. It produces 0.673 ~ 6.28 mm-H2O of static pressure so it should handle most thermal loads on this radiator fairly well.

Which CPU Sockets are Supported by the Enermax Liqfusion AIO?

Intel (LGA2066 / 2011-3 / 2011 / 1366 / 1156 / 1155 / 1151 / 1150) and AMD (AM4 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+ / AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1).

For more information, visit the Liqfusion AIO product page.