Enermax Presents the Liqmax III All-in-One CPU Liquid Cooler

Design Update After 5-Years

Enermax launched their second generation Liqmax II back in 2014. Now they are finally releasing a third generation model appropriately called the Liqmax III.

It of course has the modern amenities expected of an all-in-one CPU cooler these days. Including RGB LED lighting and AMD AM4 support. It also supports all the latest Intel sockets. The only two exceptions being Xeon and AMD’s Threadripper/EPYC sockets as those are for servers.

The RGB LED lighting uses a 4-pin connector and is integrated into the pump block unit top. Enermax is calling this part the “Aurabelt”, and its LED lighting can be synchronized with existing motherboard RGB LED technologies. This includes MSI, Gigabyte, ASUS and ASRock. The new look is also simpler and sleeker looking than the second gen Liqmax cooler.

Aside from the LED, this 3rd generation Liqmax has an updated cold plate. Enermax uses a patented ‘shunt channel’ plate design which should improve the heat distribution and performance. Furthermore, the bundled 120mm fan also uses a new dual-convex blade design for improved performance.

How Much is the Enermax Liqmax III All-In-One CPU Cooler?

For now, they seem to be only available with a 120mm radiator. This is available with an MSRP of €49.90.

Enermax will most likely introduce larger radiator versions later on just like they did with the second and first generation Liqmax.