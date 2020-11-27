Epic Games Store Launches its Black Friday Sale!

With the Black Friday sales now thoroughly underway, I daresay that many of you have likely already spent more than you originally intended. I mean, for me personally, I was up last night until about 1 am getting practically all of my Christmas shopping out of the way! – If you (or your bank balance) can, however, stand to have a few more discount games in your life, and were not too impressed with what was on offer in the Steam Autumn Sale, then perhaps the Epic Games Store may be ready to come to your rescue!

Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale

With the Epic Games Store library growing ever larger, this is perhaps one of the most extensive sales they’ve been able to offer to date. And, quite frankly, there are definitely some amazing gaming deals to be had here! – To save you some of the leg work, however, we have picked out some of our key highlights below:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – £14.99 (Amazingly Good price!)

Watch Dogs Legion – £37.49

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – £29.99

Star Wars Squadrons – £20.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – £36.84

World War Z GOTY Edition – £10.79

Control Ultimate Edition – £17.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £21.99

The Outer Worlds – £24.99

Metro Exodus – £13.99

Death Stranding – £27.49

Crysis Remastered – £18.19

Predator Hunting Grounds – £19.19

Surgeon Simulator 2 – £17.99

Tetris Effect – £19.19

DarkSiders 3 – £11.24

Shenmue 3 – £15.29

The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition – £10.48

Railway Empire – £13.49

Far Cry 5 – £9.99

Thimbleweed Park – £7.49

The Wolf Among Us – £3.59

Bee Simulator – £12.49

Super Meat Boy – £1.09

Faster Than Light – £1.79

Where Can I Learn More?

Admittedly, I’m moderately surprised at just how excellent the Epic Games Store Black Friday sale is and I daresay many of you reading this are too. With just a small highlight above of the deals available, however, if you do want to learn more, you can check out their official website via the link here!

