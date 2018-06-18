ESRB Accidentally Leaks Upcoming Soul Calibur VI Characters

Even More Characters Incoming for Soul Calibur VI

Bandai Namco is releasing Soul Calibur VI sometime in 2018. For the game’s promotion, they have been slowly revealing playable characters via spotlight videos. So far, they have confirmed the following via various promotions and teasers (in alphabetical order):

Geralt (from The Witcher 3)

Grøh

Ivy

Kilik

Maxi

Mitsurugi

Nightmare

Siegfried

Sophitia

Taki

Xianghua

Yoshimitsu

Zasalamel

However, the latest Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) listing for the game appears to hint at several more unannounced characters. ESRB is the US ratings boards similar to Pan European Game Information (PEGI) for the EU. It seems that they got a little ahead of themselves when writing the game’s description.

What Does the ESRB Rating Summary Reveal?

Here is the full description from ESRB’s website:

This is a fighting game in which players engage in one-on-one combat with a large cast of supernatural and human characters. Characters punch, kick, and throw each other to drain opponents’ life meters. Several characters use swords, spears, pistols, axes, and nunchucks while fighting. Finishing moves and special attacks are often depicted with brief slow-motion effects; combat is highlighted by cries of pain and impact sounds. One cutscene, rendered in a painting-like art style, depicts a character sitting in a pool of blood. Several female characters wear skimpy, low-cut costumes that display large amounts of cleavage; one female character is stylized to appear nude, though no discernible details are seen (i.e., no nipples; crotch region flat). The words “a*s” and “bastard” appear in the dialogue.

The descriptive words in bold above are major hints about upcoming characters. Hilde and Seong Mina for example, both use spears. Plus, there is only one character who has a pistol-sword in game and that is the pirate Cervantes. Lastly, axes most likely refers to Astaroth who wields a giant axe.