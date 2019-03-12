EVGA And Gigabyte 1660 Graphics Cards Leak

EVGA And Gigabyte GeForce 1660 Graphics Cards

You know the expression about waiting for a bus and then 3 coming along at once? Well, while we have already seen the release of the Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics card, this represents just the first of (at least) three planned ranges for the 16XX series.

Next up will be the Nvidia 1660. A non-ti version which will feature a moderately watered down TU116-300 chip. With leaks from both Gigabyte and EVGA, we have a few cards to check out!

Based on the designs, they are largely consistent from that we have seen from the prior leak which came from MSI. Namely, that for the most part, these will be a dual fan release. Hardly surprising since this was the case for the Ti variant.

What Do We Know About Them?

In terms of specifics, not a lot. Additionally, in aesthetics they are all practically identical to their Ti counterparts.

What we can, however, see is that while Gigabyte is favouring the double-fan design, EVGA seems pretty confident in their single fan. Albeit, there is a dual-fan version if you prefer. In fairness, based on the performance of the 1660 Ti, this isn’t anything to be overly concerned about.

When Are They Out?

The Nvidia 1660 (non-Ti) range is expected to release on March 14th. We are expecting a number of review samples to arrive, so if you want to know exactly how good these graphics cards will be, be sure to check out our website for a detailed and thorough review of each!

What do you think? Interested in this GPU? – Let us know in the comments!