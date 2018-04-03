EVGA Announces the H370 Stinger Mini-ITX Motherboard

A More Affordable Mini-ITX Motherboard for Intel Coffee Lake-S

With the launch of more Intel 300-series chipset options comes affordable motherboards. EVGA in particular is announcing an H370-chipset version of their Stinger mini-ITX mainboard. Unlike previous Stinger motherboards using the fully unlocked “Z” chipsets, the H370 Stinger is not meant for overclocking. Instead, it provides great value as an HTPC or compact gaming build.

What Features Are Available in the EVGA H370 Stinger Motherboard?

Aside from the obvious support for Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 Socket 1151 Coffee Lake-S processors, it comes with a pair of DDR4 DIMM slots, supporting up to 32GB of memory. It comes with a full-size PCIe x16 slot for a graphics card and also has plenty of options for connectivity, despite the compactness.

It even comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 on-board header that goes along with the 19-pin USB 3.1 header and 9-pin USB 2.0 header. The board also has two more USB 3.1 Gen 2 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports at the rear IO as well. Since it targets the HTPC market, EVGA also includes an HDMI 2.0 port in the rear, with a DisplayPort.

The H370 Stinger even manages to fit two M.2 slots on-board. One is a Key-E slot for Wi-Fi cards, while the back has a Key-M M.2 slot. This supports PCIe x4 SSDs as well as Intel Optane M.2 products.

How Much is the H370 Stinger Motherboard?

EVGA did not disclose pricing information yet and it is not yet available on their website. However, the company promises that this will be a budget-friendly option that will be “piercing the competition”.

Users should check out the official product page for updates: https://www.evga.com/articles/01197/evga-h370-stinger/