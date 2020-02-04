EVGA Offers ‘Deliver Us the Moon’ Free with Nvidia 20XX GPUs

If you’re looking to get a new graphics card, then it can often be worth just checking out if any of the AIB partners are offering any particularly notable deals. For example, in a leak revealed last week it was revealed that AMD was planning their next ‘Raise the Game’ event offering some pretty impressive titles. As such, if your next GPU was going to be a 5700 XT (for example), it might be in your benefit to just hold fire. At least, until the promotion is officially launched.

If you’re more interested in Nvidia, however, then EVGA has an offer to tempt you. In announcing their latest promotion, they’re offering a free copy of the critically acclaimed game, ‘Deliver Us The Moon’ with any qualifying Nvidia 20XX graphics card.

EVGA offer ‘Deliver Us The Moon’ Promotion

So, what qualifies you for this deal? Well, firstly the graphics card has to be a model designed by EVGA. Sorry if that was a bit obvious. Secondly, it must be from one of the following series:

2080 Ti

2080

2070

2060

All ‘Super’ varients of the above.

So, it does make me wonder why they have quantified this deal for ‘qualifying’ graphics cards. Unless I’m missing something here, as long as it’s an Nvidia 20XX graphics card, it was made by EVGA, and you purchase/d it from now until whenever they decide the promotion ends, you should be good to grab your game!

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on the promotion (and specifically how you claim your game from EVGA), you can check out their official website via the link here!

You will note that the deal is currently on their front page, so you shouldn’t have any difficulties finding it!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? If so, which model most has your attention?- Let us know in the comments!