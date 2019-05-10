Facebook Co-founder Chris Hughes Calls For Break-Up

Chris Hughes Says Facebook Needs Breaking Up

In terms of public relations, it’s certainly been a rough couple of years for Facebook as the site has battled more than a few issues surrounding how it treats our data.

With the company expanding and acquiring more and more companies, however, in a report via CNET, Chris Hughes, one of the companies co-founders has said that Mark Zuckerberg has too much power and the company needs to be broken up.

Too Much Power?

In the report, he has said that Mark Zuckerberg has too much “unchecked power”. In addition, he also has a boardroom full of (essentially) yes-men who either don’t disagree or can’t.

“We are a nation with a tradition of reining in monopolies. No matter how well-intentioned the leaders of these companies may be. Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American.”

He also went on to say that in terms of boardroom control, with Mark Zuckerberg having a reported 60% controlling state in the company, effectively what he says nearly always goes.

What Do We Think?

The accusation did give Nick Clegg (former UK Liberal Democrat party leader) a chance to flex his Facebook muscles. He responded by saying: “You don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company. Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet. That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for.” –Given that he is on the Zuckerberg payroll you do have to take what he says with a pinch of salt.

Personally, however, I’m not convinced that Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership is still healthy for Facebook. I suspect many in the board may agree, but simply don’t have the clout to do anything about it.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!