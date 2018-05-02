Facebook Officially Launches the Oculus Go VR Headset

A More Affordable Oculus VR Experience

The Oculus Go VR headset made its world debut back in October during the Oculus Connect 4 event. Now it is finally official, providing Virtual Reality enthusiasts a more affordable option in the market.

Unlike some VR solutions, the Oculus Go VR is a stand alone all-on-one headset. That means it does not require any bulky wires or need users to reach out for their smartphone periodically. It does not need a PC to use either. Users can simply use the Oculus App to configure and customize the device, whether on iOS or Android.

Furthermore, spatial audio driers are built right into the headset. That means no bulky headphones to wear. Although it does have a 3.5mm audio jack which the user can optionally use.

The Oculus Go VR comes with its own new controller. It is a compact single hand device which has a trigger, a touch surface, as well as a back and home button available. It takes regular AA batteries so it can easily be swapped out when it runs out of juice.

How Much is the Oculus Go VR Headset?

The Oculus Go standalone VR headset is slightly higher priced than initially thought for UK users. It is available now for £199, or $199 if purchasing it within the US. This is the 32GB model and comes with one controller with AA batteries, a 10W USB power adapter for fast charging, as well as an Eyeglass spacer for those who wear spectacles. A larger capacity 64GB model is also available for £249/$249.