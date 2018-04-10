Fallout: New California to Enter Beta in the near Future

Fallout: New California is nearing completion.

If you ask me, it’s about time too. This particular mod for Fallout: New Vegas has been in the works for almost 10 years now. Just in case you’re not too familiar with its storyline, New California is actually a prequel to New Vegas, and its development kicked off in 2009. Back then, it was called Project Brazil, and as the years went by, several challenges threatened the title’s stability and future. Recently, lead programmer Branden Lee has issued a statement regarding this ambitious Fallout mod:

“So after many years, not only is BETA 200 playable from start to end credits with no major interruptions but it’s stable and finally coming together as a finished thing. We still have bugs, and we still have defects, but it’s approaching a level of polish you’d expect from a release ready product most of the time.”

Why the delay?

Since New California is a complex mod with its own storyline and quests, it wasn’t easy to develop at all. Its unique map resembles Black Bear Mountain National Forest in California. There’s even a new radio station available, namely New California Republic Radio. Considering the size of the team, the 14,000 lines of new dialogue are impressive on their own. While the beta is not yet available for public testing, Lee revealed that it will be ready soon. It’s also worth noting that New California has the backing of Bethesda, which means that legal issues are not likely to arise.

We can’t wait to test out this New Vegas mod ourselves. How about you?