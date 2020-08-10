Family Recovers the $20k Their Kid Donated on Twitch

Around three weeks ago, a story came to our attention that would be enough to send a shiver down the spine of any parent whose kids are allowed to access the internet. What was it? Well, to their horror, one family found that their son had just blown just under $20,000 by making Twitch donations (and subscriptions) in a 17-day long spending spree! – If you don’t recall this news, you can check out the link here!

Well, in a good news follow up story, we have confirmation from the family that they have now received nearly all of the money back. Albeit, it seems that Twitch themselves were not particularly helpful in the matter!

Family Recovers Sons $20k Twitch Spending Spree

In a report via DoteSports, the mother, who still wishes to remain anonymous, has confirmed that the family has recovered nearly all of the $19,870.94 her son donated to Twitch streamers. While they were not able to do this via Twitch though, who she describes as akin to ‘dealing with a brick wall’, ‘Xsolla’ who effectively handles the transactions as a Twitch partner, was able to find a solution for them.

With the recovered amount being just a couple hundred dollars shy of the original total, the family has confirmed that they are now happy to settle the matter with this (clearly fantastic) conclusion.

What Do We Think?

While this is, of course, a pleasantly surprising result for the family, as we noted above, they haven’t held fire in regards to criticizing Twitch over their perceived stonewalling of the situation. The mother has claimed that despite numerous attempts (including registered letters being sent to both Twitch’s CEO and Amazon’s legal team) she never once received a response from them.

“[We were] hitting a brick wall with Twitch [which] was the most frustrating thing of all. The fact that no one would respond, and there was no way to speak with anyone was horrible. That was probably the worst.”

As for the boy? Well, apparently, he is “remorseful” about the situation and is currently receiving counselling for the distress caused. Oh, and yes, his Twitch account has now been completely blocked from making donations!

So, a happy ending for what must have clearly been a very distressing situation for the family involved. That being said though, I’m well prepared to be writing up the next story of this type. I mean, it’ll undoubtedly be coming in the very near future – I’m just hoping it’s not me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!