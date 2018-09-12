Fan Made 7th Guest Sequel Delayed Until Next Year

Fan Made 7th Guest Sequel Delayed Until New Year

Over the year you may have noticed that we have been giving a little bit of attention to a fan-made sequel to The 7th Guest. Well over 20 years after the last official game in the series fans took it upon themselves to create the 3rd instalment that never games. Amazingly, after getting official endorsement production was well underway.

For around a year now, the team behind the game had been aiming towards a release this Halloween. In some sad news though, they have just announced that the release has been delayed until at least the end of the year and more likely 2019.

Why Has It Been Delayed?

As this is a fan-made game, it has exceptionally limited funding and resources. A successful Kickstarter helped the developers cover some of the larger expenses of the game, but in terms of programming and room rendering, there was a lot to be done!

In a post via their official Facebook page, the team has said: “Good news and bad! On a positive note, we’re making really strong progress. I think by Halloween, everything will be in place – all the art, code, video, etc will be ready and programmed. On the downside, we don’t think it’ll be polished and tested to the point we’re happy to release it. We’ve sort of struggled with this decision the last couple months; do we sacrifice quality to meet the due date? I think we really WANT to meet the due date, but the game will benefit from us pushing back on it a bit. We’re thinking December – February is a realistic timeline. Hate to be the bearer of bad news; this has definitely not been an easy decision.”

Sad News – But Better To Have It Polished

While this is deeply disappointing news to fans of the series, it is far more important for them to have this game polished on launch. It’s no exaggeration to say that this project has been in the works for over 10 years. It would be a great pity to spoil it now for the sake of making a release date.

On an encouraging note, it does sound like the game will be ‘together’ in some form before the end of October and as such, we might be lucky enough to check-out some early-access releases in the very near future.

You can check out an interview we conducted with the development team in the link here!

What do you think? Have you been keeping tabs on this fan-made game? Did you ever play the 7th Guest? – Let us know in the comments!