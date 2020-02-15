Final Fantasy VII Remake Reveals its Opening Cinematic – Video

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the early part of 2020. Particularly since Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back until September.

With it set to launch in April this year, however, Square Enix has dropped us a very pleasant surprise. On their official Final Fantasy YouTube channel, the full opening cinematic has just been revealed.

Final Fantasy VII Opening Cinematic

In the video (which you can watch in full below) we get to see what the remake treatment has done to the original Final Fantasy VII opening and, I must admit, it looks really good.

If nothing else, I’m quite frankly more than a little pleased that has remained (largely speaking) so authentic to the original. So, do you have a spare 5 minutes? Then sit back, turn out the lights and enjoy the show!

When Is It Out?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch as an initial PS4 exclusive on April 10th. While it is expected to be ported to other systems (including the PC) there is, at the time of writing, no news as to when this will happen.

Based on the trailer though, while I have had my moments of doubt surrounding this project, I’m fully back on board again with this video and, quite frankly, I can barely wait to try this out!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII Remake? – Let us know in the comments!