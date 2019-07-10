Final Fantasy VII Remake May be Coming to the Xbox One

Since the Final Fantasy VII remake was announced around 4 years ago, one thing seemed pretty certain. At least on launch, it would be a PS4 exclusive release. Something that was seemingly confirmed when at E3 2019, the trailer only mentioned the PlayStation 4.

Following a Twitter post from Xbox Germany, however, videos were released claiming that the game is also (surprisingly) coming to the Xbox One console.

..so Xbox Germany apparently posted a video on their Facebook page, announcing Final Fantasy VII Remake for Xbox One on March 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/W4CgqsOvC5 — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 10, 2019

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The post, which seemingly came from the official Xbox channel in Germany, showed that the Final Fantasy VII remake is (was?) seemingly on the way to that console as well as the PS4. So, is it no longer an exclusive release?

Well, the original post (including the video) was seemingly deleted very shortly after it was made. Was it a fake though? Well, apparently not!

What Do We Think?

Xbox Germany has seemingly confirmed that the post did come from them, however, “an internal mistake in the social team” meant that it was released accidentally. They added that “no announcement” was on the cards for the Xbox One.

So, you can make three conclusions from this. Either someone at Xbox Germany decided to have some fun, they misread a memo or Final Fantasy VII is indeed coming to the Xbox One on March 3rd, 2020.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!