Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Have a Turn-Based Combat Mode

The Tokyo Game Show is set to wrap up tomorrow, but without a doubt one of the most exciting aspects of it has to have been the reveals made on the Final Fantasy VII remake. Chief amongst them was the release of a gameplay trailer that, quite frankly, looks absolutely stunning.

In a report via Eurogamer, however, Square Enix has discussed one of the factors that, for me at least has been on my radar. Namely, how the game will proceed with its combat. Well, for those purists amongst you there’s good news as it has been confirmed that a turn-based system will be made available.

Final Fantasy VII To Have A Turn-Based Combat Mode

Since (I believe) Final Fantasy XII (my memory is somewhat hazy since I didn’t particularly like this game), the series has been attempting to move away from the traditional ‘turn-based’ combat of the original games. This was then taken a step further with Final Fantasy XIII and then it transitioned entirely to a more ‘free-action’ style in XV.

While I did (mostly) enjoy Final Fantasy XV, I did feel that the ‘newer’ style of combat wasn’t for me. As such, I had concerns as to how this would transition into the remake of VII. Well, at least we now know that (in some form) it will remain true to its roots by having the option to play it this way if you prefer.

Why I Prefer Turn-Based Combat

While I appreciate many of you may disagree here, or dislike turn-based combat entirely, I personally feel that it adds a solid level of strategy to Final Fantasy. Rather than reacting instinctively, you make your decisions based on 2-3 moves in advance. When that doesn’t work, you reformulate your strategy again. It makes combat feel like a fast game of chess.

‘Uh oh, Tifa has been knocked out! Well, let’s get Barret to lob a phoenix down at her and then Cloud can give her a high potion. Good! Now we can start hitting the boss again!’ – This is what I enjoyed about the earlier Final Fantasy games.

So, as you might expect, I’m delighted to hear it’s making a return. In addition. given that it is purely optional, you’re not bound to it either. You can instead whatever system you think best suits what you enjoy the most!

What do you think? Do you prefer the more modern combat or the older turn-based systems in Final Fantasy? – Let us know in the comments!