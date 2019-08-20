Final Fantasy VIII Release Date and Trailer Revealed!

While remakes and remasters do seem to be rather popular at the moment, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that all Square Enix currently had planned was their (long-awaited) Final Fantasy VII remake. Just a couple months ago, however, they completely surprised us all by not only revealing details on that game but also by announcing that a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII was also on the way! – This was entirely unexpected news!

Well, following the release of a new trailer at GamesCom 2019, Square Enix has finally dropped the bomb! The FF8 remaster will be launched on September 3rd!

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Based on the video above, if this is footage from the remaster, then it seems the majority of the work has gone into improving those somewhat blocky character sprites. They haven’t, after all, aged particularly well. The game will, however, also feature a number of gameplay changes. Ones that should (hopefully) make it a little more fun, accessible and (dare I say) less grindy!

“In a world where an ancient energy known as the Sorceress Power is passed down through generations. The peace of the realm is threatened when the evil Sorceress Edea takes power as ruler of the Galbadia Republic. Squall, a member of Balamb Garden Military Academy’s elite mercenary force SeeD, other allies from the Garden, and Rinoa, a member of the resistance, join together on a journey to fight against Sorceress Edea. Who shows hostility toward the Garden.”

What Do We Think?

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will likely go down as my most unexpected, yet pleasant, release of the year. I must admit that given that I never completed the original game (despite pumping a lot of hours into it) I am really looking forward to giving this a go. If, for no other reason than to finally find out how it all ends for Squall and Rinoa.

The Final Fantasy VIII Remaster will release on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch!

What do you think? Are you excited for this release? Which is your favourite Final Fantasy game? – Let us know in the comments!