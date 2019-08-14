Final Fantasy VIII Remaster Screenshot Takes Aim at Meme

While most people are getting excited about the release of the Final Fantasy VII remake (as well they should) for me the bigger announcement at E3 this year was the (completely out of the blue) Final Fantasy VIII remaster.

Don’t get me wrong, I love both games. I do, however, think it’s fair to say that FFVII has stood the test of time far better than VIII which, by modern standards, looks more than a little rough around the edges.

Following the release of a post on the official Final Fantasy Twitter account, however, an image from the game has been released that takes a shot at one of gamings most popular memes.

Final Fantasy VIII Screenshot Pokes Fun at Meme

So, if you’re unfamiliar with the meme, you might be wondering what this Twitter post is on about. Well, as mentioned earlier, graphically Final Fantasy VIII hasn’t really stood the test of time well. As such, with Squall called ‘the best looking guy here’ a closer examination of his highly pixelated face gives some pause for thought.

You can have a look for yourself below and decide whether you think he was a looker or not.

When is it Out?

Although no release date has yet been confirmed for the Final Fantasy VIII remaster, it is expected to hit the PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch before the end of this year.

Given how I never actually completed this game (albeit getting exceptionally close 20 years ago) this is, without a doubt, top of my list in terms of releases set for the latter half of this year. Based on what we can see here, as well, the ‘update’ seems more than a little impressive!

What do you think? Did you ever play Final Fantasy VIII? Are you looking forward to the remaster? – Let us know in the comments!