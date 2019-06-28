Final Fantasy XIV is Getting a Live-Action TV Adaptation

Sony and Square Enix Announce New TV Project

Good news for Final Fantasy XIV fans, they will be seeing a live-action TV adaptation of the game soon, courtesy of Hivemind Entertainment. This is the same production company behind Amazon’s The Expanse as well as Netflix’ upcoming The Witcher series.

Just like the online RPG, the story will be set in the world of Eorzea featuring an original story. Although Sony Pictures and Square Enix did not reveal much details yet, they describe the events in the series as “the struggle between magic and technology.” All in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.

It is still quite early in development and there is no script on hand yet. So needless to say, there is no character or casting information available yet. Considering how big the world of Eorzea is, there is certainly no shortage of stories to tell. We can expect to see familiar world creatures and objects like Magitek, Beastmen, Airships and of course, Chocobos.

When Will The Live-Action Final Fantasy XIV Show Air?

It might take a while before they actually begin filming, especially since they do not see to even have a script yet. They will also need a showrunner, casting and other producers on-board before proceeding. Plus, they would have to sell it to a distribution platform such as Netflix as well. So the live-action adaptation won’t arrive until 2022 at the earliest.

The Witcher live-action TV series for example, was announced two years ago and is actually arriving earlier than expected in a few months. It all depends on whether Sony wants to push FFXIV out fast. Especially since there is plenty of room in the fantasy TV genre with Game of Thrones ending this year.

It also depends on how much money Sony is willing to spend on production. Especially with the likes of Amazon pushing for The Lord of the Rings, which will reportedly cost the company $1B.