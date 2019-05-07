The Witcher 3 Netflix Series Filming Pretty Much Complete!

The Witcher 3 Netflix Series Filming Pretty Much Complete!

The Witcher 3 Netflix Series

It looks like the principal photography for the upcoming Netflix adaption of The Witcher is almost complete! A few posts on various social media platforms from the cast and crew members are a dead give away. A “wrap party” was held on April 24th, and no doubt they just had a few details to nip and tuck since then.

Director

Even the Director, Charlotte Brändström is heading home. Which is usually a strong indicator the job is done.

Goodbye Budapest…

Royce Pierreson

“That’s a wrap for me on #thewitcher sad to be leaving everybody but so proud of what we’ve achieved. Playing #Istredd has given me so much, thank you @laurenhissrich for the opportunity” – Instagram

Shaun Dooley

Waiting to shoot! #luckylife #thewitcher

What’s Next?

Obviously, a lot of post-production and editing needs to be done. Regardless though, they’ve got the filming done, which means the series is on track. What the end result will be, no one knows. The Witcher is a strong franchise, so we really hope they do this right. There’s no release date yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

