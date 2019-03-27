First Gameplay Trailer Released for Streets of Rage 4

I remember my youth, sitting with my Sega Megadrive (Genesis to you American folks), and mashing my way through Streets of Rage games with a few friends. Those we’re great days, and I still enjoy the originals via emulators with my kids. Simple walk-n-punch gameplay that anyone can enjoy. Sure, we had some spiritual sequels, like Fighting Force on the PS1, but they didn’t have the same magic about them.

Trailer

“The clip finds our dear friends Axel and Blaze reunited and dishing out beatdowns – with all-new moves – to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force. Streets of Rage 4’s vibrant visuals, courtesy of the team behind 2017’s stunning Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, bring the game’s troubled city to life with a fluid, exaggerated style. The game’s hand-drawn animation adds a burst of flair to every pummeling while still encompassing the gritty aesthetic perfected within the original trilogy.” – Press Release

Graphics and Gameplay

The visual looks great on the game, but they also look wrong. I get why they went with the cartoon comic book look though, it does work well. However, I would have preferred more of a retro look and feel. They got the animation right though, which is cool. Of course, if it turns out to be fun to play, then I don’t care in the end.

Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t have one yet. I can’t see it being too long away though. Keep an eye on www.streets4rage.com though, I would expect details to follow in the near future.