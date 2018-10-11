First Lego Overwatch Kit Reveals Bastion Set!

Earlier this month it was announced that Blizzard has come to a deal with Lego to start creating Lego kits for the Overwatch game. Given that they are both perhaps some of the most amusing casual past-times out there, it seems like a great combination. As for when the sets would start appearing though would be a little unclear.

Well, it’s come as a bolt out of the blue, but we officially have our first kit. Yes, a Bastion Lego kit is now available to buy!

Boop Boop Beep!

For those unaware, or not yet fully familiar with the Overwatch lineup. Bastion is the robot who can convert himself into a minigun style turret. Largely best suited for finding a comfy spot and pitching a tent. In terms of design though, he was perhaps one of the easier characters to start off with. That doesn’t mean, however, that I’m detracting from how cool it is! It looks awesome!

Buy Now!

Comprising of 182 pieces, this isn’t a particularly crazy model. At least, not by some Lego standards. If you are, however, a fan of Overwatch, surely this is going to have to be added to your collection.

The kit is available to buy right now. I have included a link to the UK Blizzard store where it currently retails for £22.50. I don’t think that price is too unreasonable!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Overwatch? What about Lego? – Let us know in the comments!