First Trailer for Live-Action Film ‘Doom: Annihilation’ Released

No Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson This Time

Have you ever watched the 2005 movie adaptation of Doom starring Dwayne Johnson and wondered that it deserves a sequel? No!? Well too bad, because you are getting one anyway.

Except this time, it doesn’t even have “The Rock” involved. Although, you can’t really blame him for not wanting to be involved in the project. Not only is he a big star now, he also seems to want to forget that he was even in the first movie judging by this Tweet.

Wow! Very cool RAMPAGE news! Not pointing to the scoreboard yet, but it seems we may have finally broken the dreaded video game curse. And remember, I starred in the stinker “Doom” so I have lived thy curse 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2FSb0wXavK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 13, 2018

The new Doom movie is called ‘Doom: Annihilation’ and it will launch sometime in 2019. It will not have a theatrical release and will be straight-to-video launch (shocking!).

Who is Involved in This Doom Film Then?

Doom: Annihilation is by Universal 1440 Entertainment and is written and directed by Tony Giglio. It features stars such as Amy Manson (Woman in Club in T2 Trainspotting), Dominic Mafham (News reporter in The Living and the Dying), Luke Allen-Gale (Army Heckler in Captain America), and Nina Bergman (Girl in the Red Dress in The Beautiful Ones).

Aside from Johnson, Karl Urban is not reprising his role either. Watch the trailer for yourself below and see why.

The good news is that Doom: Eternal, the video game sequel to the 2016 remake can’t possibly be this low-budget.