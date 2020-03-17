Five Things You Didn’t Know About ESO: Greymoor

Elder Scrolls Online has steadily become the greatest MMORPG to ever exist, at least in my humble opinion. I’ve been playing it since it came out, and it really has undergone one heck of a transition. However, as much as I loved all of the previous expansions to the game, the next one is the one I am most excited about. Actually, I think most gamers are excited about it, as ESO returns to the land of Skyrim!

While ESO is set around 1000 years before the events of Skyrim, the land is still there, and this year’s worth of content that started with the Harrowstorm DLC a few weeks ago, should help fatten out the lore of Skyrim.

Read: 5 Amazing Things Coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2020

We reached out to our friends at Bethesda for a few sneaky peaks and teasers of information about the upcoming release. What can we expect to see in Greymoor, what things can we expect to see from Skyrim, and what other surprises are lurking?

Word Walls

In the years between the Dragon War and the events of ESO, many of the Dragon Cult’s holdings fell into serious disrepair. Word Walls are present, but often overgrown and forgotten. Will they be functional though? Perhaps they’ll have something to do with the upcoming Antiquities system?

Familiar Places With New Stories

Labyrinthian, Shadowgreen, Folguthur, Dragon Bridge, etc (and of course Solitude) will be featured in Greymoor, albeit, 1000 years prior to Skyrim, so expect some big changes in each.

Bard’s College

The Bards of Solitude face a major division in their ranks. Players get to reunify things. This could be a good one for a big of roleplay gaming. Any excuse to whip out your lute I guess.

Shifting Borders

In TES:V, the Reach extended east, as far as the Karth River. In ESO, Nords have claimed portions of the Reach to create an entirely new hold… at least that’s what they think. That’s all I can say on that one, wink wink.

Blackreach and the Dwarves

There are new regions of Blackreach, displaying different ecosystems and bizarre new discoveries about relics from TES:V. For example, in the Dwarven city of Nchuthnkarst (a new locale), players learn some hidden capacities of Dwemer Suns like the one that summons the Dragon, Vulthuryol, in TES:V.

GREYMOOR CHAPTER

The Dark Heart of Skyrim beats from the depths in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the latest adventure in the Elder Scrolls saga

Explore the unforgiving homeland of the Nords, both above and below ground

A Vampire Lord seeks to take over Tamriel in a sinister year-long tale

Recover lost artefacts across all of Tamriel with the new Antiquities system

Expel horrifying supernatural storms that plague the people of Western Skyrim

HARROWSTORM DLC GAME PACK

Available free with an ESO Plus membership

The Dark Heart of Skyrim begins here! Commence the epic story with two new dungeons

Unnatural storms swirl around the frozen island of Icereach. Fight your way through frigid ruins and put an end to an unholy ritual

Explore a long-forgotten burial ground and stop a group of merciless graverobbers from looting its ancient remains

Unlock new rewards, including powerful new gear sets, Achievements, collectables, and more

Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Launches in June 2020 and you can pre-order here.