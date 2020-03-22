[email protected] Has Over 470 petaFLOPS Fighting COVID-19

/ 1 hour ago
coronavirus

A little over a week ago we reported how the research company [email protected] was offering people a unique opportunity to get involved in finding a cure for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). How could you do this? Well, essentially acting in the same way as a cryptocurrency miner, by ‘loaning’ them the power of your CPU and/or GPU, it would run algorithms attempting to find a protein combination that could stop the disease in its tracks.

Well, while no cure has been found yet, the team has reported something more than a little encouraging. Thanks to user efforts, it now has over 470 petaFLOPS of donated hardware working to find the cure!

[email protected] Helps You Fight the Coronavirus From Your Home

So, how does it work? Well, you install the application onto your PC and through the power of your PC components, it will look to run various protein simulations. From this, it is hoped that (largely through ruling out the results that don’t work) a combination can be determined that will prove effective against the virus.

If you want to learn more about [email protected], you can check out their website here! – Alternatively, if you just want to download the application and start your good deed, you can visit the page here!

How Can I Get Involved?

After downloading the application, while ‘generally’ running, your PC will be used for all manner of research. If you want to set it to specifically work on the Coronavirus, however, you need to ‘create an identity’ and enter a specific code!

Team Number – 162130

With this code in place, your PC will then starting fighting for a cure for COVID-19 and, presuming you’re not using your PC for gaming at the same time, you can even just let this plod along in the background. I promise you, you’ll barely notice anything happening!

So, check it out, spread the word, and let’s show the world what PC enthusiasts can do!

What do you think? Have you joined this project? If so, how many points have you earned so far? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives