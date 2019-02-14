Ford Reveal Conveyor Belt Bed To Keep Hogs In Their Own Half

Ford Interventions – The Lane-Keeping Bed

Once you’re past all of the lovey-dovey stages of a relationship, you’ll find that the simple things become important. For example, who generally tends to wake up first. Bathroom priorities. You get the idea. There is, however, one universal fact that can not be ignored. Namely, that no matter how big a bed you own, if you’re sharing it with someone else, the chances are that one of you is going to end up with little to no room.

Ford has, however, revealed a concept design that might help that. Yes, it is that Ford. The car people.

Concept

In a concept video released, Ford has revealed their ‘Lane-Keeping’ bed. Utilising technology from its automated car design, the mattress has one basic function. Namely, that if the other person moves to encroach into your space, then the entire mattress to shift to redress the imbalance. While this might sound crazy, it isn’t the first unusual concept released by Ford. Last December, for example, they revealed their dog kennel designed for noise reduction.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What Do We Think?

Initially, I thought this was a great idea and wished that Ford was actually releasing this. If you too, incidentally, are thrilled at the design, then I have some bad news in that at present, it is only a concept. I did, however, realise that as much as I might love it, it wouldn’t work for me.

Although I daresay she would disagree, I feel that the wife gets around 65% of the bed and I get around 30%. Before you correct my maths, hear me out. You see, we have two dogs who similarly like to climb onto the bed and as such, I’m allocating 5% to them. With a rolling mattress though, I can’t help but feel that sooner or later one of them would fall off. Admittedly, it might be rather amusing.

Unless, however, Ford can add a dog harness to it, I think I’m going to have to pass.

What do you think? Impressed with the concept? – Let us know in the comments!