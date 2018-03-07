Fortnite Announce A New Gaming Mode – 5 X 20

Fortnite

I think it would be a pretty fair assessment to say that Fortnite is perhaps one of the most popular games around at the moment. I mean, after recording 45 million players (and increasing) that would certainly appear to be the case. In addition to that, recent statistics have found that the last 2-weeks of game Streaming have resulted in over 5,000 years of watching.

The Fortnite developers have, however, always been keen to keep things mixed-up and in the latest announcement via Polygon, a new game mode is on the way which will basically split the 100 players over 5 teams.

A new game mode

In a recent report, we highlighted how the developers revealed that they were going to look at fixed term seasonal events. If so no other reason than to keep the free-players (who form the vast majority of the aforementioned 45 million) happy and interested.

One such inclusion in this will be a brand new gaming mode which will create 5 teams of 20 players and pit them all against each other.

The first thought that comes to my mind is that I can not think of an instance where such large teams in such a significant number have been made to play against each other before. Most games of this type, as you would expect, are even 1 man armies or 2 reasonably equal teams. I am therefore intrigued by this proposed game mode, but as far as what it will be like, the only thing I think I could safely guarantee would be mayhem.

When is this game mode out?

The game mode is expected to release in an update scheduled for March 8th. As mentioned above though, this event will only be for a limited time. It is expected to end on March 20th, so if you fancy trying this game mode out yourself, while you don’t need to necessarily act quickly, you do need to check it out before it vanishes.

What do you think? Do you play Fortnite? Are you a fan of the game? Like the idea of this game mode? – Let us know in the comments!

