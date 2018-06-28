Fortnite Finally Breaks $300m Generated In A Single Month

Fortnite Finally Breaks $300 For A Single Months

Fortnite has slowly but surely been continually raking in higher and higher amounts of money. Being one of the most popular games out there at the moment, that shouldn’t be surprising. Over the last few months though, the game has shown a continual march to generating $300m in just a single month.

Last month’s report saw April come very close, however, not quite. In a report via PCGamesN, however, the latest figures released show that Fortnite has finally generated over $300m. Yes, in just a single month.

It’s Impressive, But Not All Good News

Based on the figures, it was only a matter of time before it broke the $300m. If not based on the continually growing player base, then on the array of in-game items and skins available to purchase. The figures, however, do show another trend that Fortnite, at least in terms of money and players, may have finally peaked.

The figures released show that while the golden $300m has been broken, overall, the game is slowing down. That doesn’t mean to say that’s it’s not making money and I daresay next months results will be better than this. They do, however, show that the ‘boom’ period of Fortnite may now be over with more of a plateau to be expected for the future.

The First Cracks?

This may make some consider if Fortnite, despite these impressive figures, has finally reached the top of the wheel. As such, the only way from here is down. Personally, I’m not so sure. I think Fortnite has plenty of life left in it and will probably still be as popular this time next year as it is right now. This might, however, be the first crack beginning to appear. This is perhaps Fortnite reaching its absolute peak.

